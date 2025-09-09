Rasheen Gaither sexually assaulted one girl while she was spending the night at his house and another girl while she was at an illegal dispensary that he runs in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

A search warrant was executed at Gaither's convenience store on the 100 block of Pennington Avenue in Trenton and detectives approximately four pounds of marijuana and a handgun., Marbrey said.

Gaither was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and certain persons not to possess a handgun, Marbrey said.

