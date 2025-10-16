Fair 50°

NJ Woman, Her Mom Charged After Scooterist Hit, Dragged By Car In Trenton: Police

A 22-year-old Burlington woman was arrested and charged after she hit a man riding a scooter with her car and fled the scene in Trenton, authorities announced Wednesday, Oct. 15.

 Photo Credit: Trenton Police
Sam Barron

At 4:14 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, officers responded to 65 Oakland St. and found a 32-year-old man bleeding heavily from his ear and mouth, Trenton police said. The man was run over by the vehicle and dragged underneath it, police said.

The man sustained multiple fractures to his spine, ribs, and femur, police said He also had to be intubated after his lungs collapsed, police said.

An investigation determined Aiyona Redden was responsible and she was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim, police said.

Reddon’s mother, Brenda Reddon, a 55-year-old Burlington Township resident, was also charged with witness tampering, police said.

The victim remains in intensive care, police said.

