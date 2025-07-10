NJ Recall Linked To Deadly Salmonella Egg Outbreak Tied To CA Supplier At Center Of DOJ Lawsuit

The eggs were supplied by the August Egg Company of Hilmar, California — the same state now facing a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit over controversial agricultural laws that allegedly drove up national egg prices.

At least 134 people across 10 states were infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis, according to the CDC and FDA. Thirty-eight were hospitalized, and one person died.

Eggs were sold under brand names including O Organics, Marketside, Simple Truth, Clover, Raley’s, Nulaid, First Street, and others. Some cartons were shipped to New Jersey and other states beyond the confirmed distribution map, officials warned.

FDA inspectors traced the outbreak to laying houses used by August Egg Company, where three environmental samples tested positive for the same Salmonella strain infecting patients. Eggs from those facilities had already been recalled, and they’re now past shelf life, the agency said.

Egg Recall Collides With DOJ Legal Battle

The recall follows closely on the heels of a high-profile DOJ lawsuit filed one day earlier — on Wednesday, July 9 — accusing California of implementing unconstitutional egg regulations that interfere with federal standards and drive up prices nationwide.

While California’s animal welfare laws were meant to enforce humane farming practices, federal officials say they imposed “red tape” that blocks more affordable egg production, ultimately hurting consumers.

Now, the outbreak’s link to a California egg producer adds another layer of scrutiny.

NJ Consumers Urged To Check Fridges, Follow Safety Steps

Though the recalled eggs are no longer in stores, the FDA warns they may still be in home refrigerators. Consumers should:

Check for plant numbers P-6562 or CA-5330 and Julian Dates between “032” and “126.”

Discard any affected products immediately.

Wash hands and sanitize surfaces that may have touched raw or undercooked eggs.

Common symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, typically occurring 12 to 72 hours after exposure.

Consumers who believe they were sickened are urged to contact their healthcare provider.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.