New Season Of 'Unsolved Mysteries' On Netflix Explores Trenton State College Murder Case

The five, brand-new episodes hit the streaming platform on July 31.

"Murder, Center Stage," the final installment of the new series, focuses on the murder of Sigrid Stevenson.

The 25-year-old master’s student and talented pianist from California who was studying music at Trenton State College. Her killing happened in early September 1977, before classes had started, as told by Netflix's Tudum.

Stevenson was found in the green room of the university theater during a show, where she told cast members she had gotten into an argument with an unknown man and lost.

Less than a day later, she was dead, Tudum explains.

