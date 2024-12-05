Gusty Winds Leave 5,000 New Jersey Residents Without Power: Here's Where

As of press time, JCP&L was reporting 2,521 outages in Ocean County and 1,494 in Burlington County.

Monmouth County was also heavily affected, with 1,125 customers in the dark, while Mercer County reports 104 outages and Middlesex County just four.

Utility crews were working to restore service, but estimated restoration times have not been provided.

The National Weather Service Mount Holly said wind gusts up to 40-55 mph could be expected Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to report outages and exercise caution around downed power lines.

