At 11:19 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue and found the man on the ground, having been stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach, Trenton police said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries, police said. A 28-year-old Trenton woman on scene was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, police said.

