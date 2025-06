At 12:37 a.m., officers responded to a nearby hospital on a report of a gunshot victim in the emergency room, Trenton police said.

The victim was being treated for three gunshot wounds to his right flank area after a shooting on the 600 block of Hoffman Avenue just after midnight, police said.

The Mercer County Shooting Response Team is investigating the incident, police said.

