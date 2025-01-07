Man Shot In Trenton: Police

At 9:33 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of Bayard Street and found numerous shell casings in the vicinity of Hudson Street and Ditmar Alley, Trenton police said. Police also observed a small trail of blood at the scene, officers said.

Officers received a call of a man with a gunshot wound inside a Bayard Street residence and encountered a 48-year-old Trenton resident with graze wound to his foot, police said.

He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical center where he was treated and released, police said. The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.