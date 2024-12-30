Man Sexually Assaulted Sleeping Girl, 6, During Prayer Service In Trenton Home: Prosecutors

Jose Agustin-Hernandez, 51, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree criminal sexual contact, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said in a news release on Monday, Dec. 30.

Investigators said Agustin-Hernandez entered a room where a six-year-old girl was sleeping and sexually assaulted her on Tuesday, Dec. 23. The assault happened during an evening prayer service at an in-home chapel on Hamilton Avenue in Trenton.

The girl ran out of the room crying and told a family member about the assault. People in the home tried to chase down Agustin-Hernandez but he escaped out the door and disappeared near a street corner.

Trenton police and the county prosecutor's office interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed surveillance video in the area. Agustin-Hernandez was identified as the suspect and arrested on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Anyone with information should call the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-989-6568.

