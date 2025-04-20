Man Killed, Woman Injured In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor (Photos)

The gunfire erupted around 4:14 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, near the 200 block of East State Street, according to Casey DeBlasio, spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Trenton police were already nearby when they heard multiple gunshots. At the same time, a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers to the location, DeBlasio said.

When police arrived, they found two adults—a man and a woman—suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

“The male victim was pronounced dead a short time later,” DeBlasio said. “The female victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot to her leg.”

No arrests have been made, and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (609) 989-6406 or email tips to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

