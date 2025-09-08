Man Dies After Hit By Car, Found Lying In Trenton Street: Prosecutor

At 2 p.m., an unidentified adult man was found in the roadway in the area of New Willow and Jennett streets after being struck by a vehicle, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead soon after, authorities said.

The cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy, authorities said. The death is being investigated by the Trenton Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

