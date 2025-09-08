Fair 51°

Man Dies After Hit By Car, Found Lying In Trenton Street: Prosecutor

A man was later pronounced dead after being found lying in the street in Trenton on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 7, authorities said.

Trenton Police

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News
Sam Barron

At 2 p.m., an unidentified adult man was found in the roadway in the area of New Willow and Jennett streets after being struck by a vehicle, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead soon after, authorities said.

The cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy, authorities said. The death is being investigated by the Trenton Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

