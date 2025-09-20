High School Student Killed, 22 Displaced In Fire Night Of Trenton Homecoming: Report

The blaze broke out at approx 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 on the 1200 block of North Olden Avenue and spread across seven houses, according to the City of Trenton's news release and 6abc.

Four people were injured, including a firefighter from Hopewell, Mayor Reed Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5. One victim, an 18-year-old male, died. Two victims are stable and one remains in critical condition, the city said.

In all, 22 people were displaced, city officials said. The Red Cross has been notified. State and county investigators, along with Trenton fire and police departments and a city code official, responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mayor Gusciora told NJ 101.5 that it a "heartbreaking day for the community" and confirmed the victim was a student at Trenton Central High School and a member of the Junior ROTC program. The student planned on participating in the homecoming parade Saturday, Sept. 20, the outlet said citing the mayor.

Click here for more from New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.