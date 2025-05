At 7:05 p.m., Jermaine Scott arrived at the Capital Health Regional Medical Center with a stab wound to the abdomen, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Scott was rushed into surgery but later died of his injuries, Marbrey said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Marbrey said.

