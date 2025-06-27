Overcast 65°

Four People Shot, One Fatally In Trenton: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Trenton on Thursday, June 26, authorities said.

Trenton Police

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News
Sam Barron

At 8:52 p.m., Trenton police responded to the 100 block of Passaic Street and found four shooting victims, three men and a 16-year-old girl, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey and Trenton Police Director Steven Wilson said. The victims were standing outside on Passaic Street when shots were fired at them from a vehicle that pulled up, stopped, and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Karan Hunter was pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

