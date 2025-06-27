Four People Shot, One Fatally In Trenton: Prosecutor

At 8:52 p.m., Trenton police responded to the 100 block of Passaic Street and found four shooting victims, three men and a 16-year-old girl, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey and Trenton Police Director Steven Wilson said. The victims were standing outside on Passaic Street when shots were fired at them from a vehicle that pulled up, stopped, and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Karan Hunter was pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

