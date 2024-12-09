Fair 37°

Ewing Man Killed In Shooting During Argument Outside Trenton Bar: Police

A Ewing man died and another man was injured in an early morning shooting outside a Trenton bar, authorities said.

Al-Lee's Bar and Lounge in Trenton, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Kristoffer Givens, 47, was shot and killed outside Al-Lee’s Bar and Lounge on Dickinson Street, Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa Hilton said in a news release. The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting in progress. Officers learned an argument outside the bar escalated and several shots were fired.

Givens was found about a block away on Olden Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A 40-year-old Willingboro man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been announced as of Monday, Dec. 9. The investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or 609-256-0997.

