Elderly Woman Critically Injured In Trenton House Fire, Neighbors Treated For Smoke Inhalation

An elderly woman was fighting for her life after a late-night fire tore through her Trenton home, leaving neighbors injured and displacing multiple residents, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Trenton (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Trenton, New Jersey Police Department
The 89-year-old woman was critically injured in a house fire on Wednesday, Dec. 4, a Trenton Police Department spokesperson said. The blaze in the Howell Street home was reported at around 11:28 p.m.

The fire also impacted a neighboring home, sending two adults and a child to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Another adult from the home was displaced. 

The Red Cross is providing assistance to all affected individuals.

Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office were investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators were delayed entering the property overnight while awaiting the gas shutoff.

No additional details have been released as the investigation continues.

