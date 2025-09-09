Fair 56°

Echl's Utah Grizzlies Moving To Trenton

Trenton will be seeing the return of professional hockey, according to reports.

A hockey team will be moving to Trenton, playing at Cure Insurance Arena

 Photo Credit: Famartin/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

The ECHL's Utah Grizzlies will be relocating to Trenton to play at CURE Insurance Arena for the 2026-2027 season, hockey insider Frank Seravelli said on social media. 

The ECHL is a minor hockey league affiliated with the National Hockey League and is a farm system for both the NHL and American Hockey League.

Trenton previously played host to the Trenton Titans from 1999 to 2013 and was affiliated with the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. The team folded in 2013, citing financial issues.

The Grizzlies, who have missed the playoffs the last two seasons are affiliated with the Colorado Avalanche. 

Seravelli said a formal announcement will be made Tuesday, Sept. 9 and a contest will follow to name the team.

