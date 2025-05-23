'Devil Is Coming': Trenton Man Who Threatened to Shoot White People Learns Fate, Feds Say

In December 2022, Joshua Cobb wrote on social media that he wanted to cause mayhem to the white community, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

"It is going to take place in 2023 in the state of New Jersey, I have not chosen a exact date but I am going to be sure it is close to an important holiday to their race," Cobb, who said as a Black man, white people wouldn't understand his struggles, wrote. "I have a location in mind already which I have frequented for the past year and I am certain nobody there is armed to be able to stop me from spraying them to the ground. I have already acquired 2 of the 4 firearms I plan to use for my attack, and I also know my entry and exit points already after the mayhem."

Cobb said white people would feel his pain "very (expletive) soon."

"I put that on my life. From here on out I don't want to talk, my rounds are going to, after they exit the back of all your heads," Cobb said. "Get ready New Jersey. The devil is coming.”

Cobb, who admitted to writing the above posts in his guilty plea for transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, told law enforcement that he considered a gym and grocery store in Robbinsville as potential targets, Habba said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trenton and receive free news updates.