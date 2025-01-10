Brooklyn Man Arrested For Fatal Trenton Grocery Store Shooting: Prosecutor

On Sunday, Dec. 22 at 5:51 p.m., Trenton police responded to E&J Deli Grocery at 130 S. Cook Ave. and found Shakeem Lemach Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Davis was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where died a short time later, Marbrey said.

Sean Wilkerson was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with murder in the first degree, felony murder, attempted kidnapping and multiple weapons charges, Marbrey said. Prosecutors will file a motion to detain him pending trial, Marbrey said.

