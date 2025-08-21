$30K In Narcotics Gets Trio Busted In Trenton: Prosecutor

At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, detectives executed a search at Okeeno Fagan's residence in Taylor Street in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said, following a two-month investigation into the distribution of cocaine.

Fagon, 36, was taken into custody along with his wife, Alecia Fagan, 34 and Anevia Boswell, 31. Detectives located 200 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of meth, a Canik TP9 handgun with an extended capacity magazine and $1,181 in cash, Marbrey said.

Cocaine, packaging material and a digital scale were located in the kitchen, and assorted drug paraphernalia was located in the basement, Marbrey said.

The Fagans were charged with narcotic and weapons offenses, Matbrey said. Broswell was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Marbrey said.

