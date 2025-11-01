17-Year-Old Killed As 100 People Flood Trenton Street During Halloween Chaos: Prosecutor

Officers responded to the first block of East Hanover Street at approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, after receiving numerous 911 calls about a large disturbance, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey and Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson said.

Callers reported multiple fights and accounts of individuals being stabbed or shot, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

When officers arrived, they found a single victim in the street, identified as Gussiah McEachern, 17, of Trenton, who was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead, officials said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Detectives identified a second victim, a 15-year-old Trenton male, who was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening cuts and stab wounds to his arms and legs, authorities said.

Footage from the scene showed more than 100 people crowding the street, with cars stuck in gridlock along East Hanover Street, according to the prosecutor’s office.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective James Rickey at (609) 989-6406 or submit tips anonymously online at mercercountyprosecutor.com.

