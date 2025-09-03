US Marshals Arrest Lakehurst DWI Driver In Deadly Crash, 2 Tried Lying To Help Him Hide: Cops

Douglas Smith, 51, is accused of hitting Allen Adams, 50, of Lumberton, while Adams was working in a construction zone on Lakewood Road around 1 a.m. on July 31, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Adams, who was operating machinery with flashing amber warning lights, was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Smith, prosecutors said. He was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was pronounced dead.

Two women — Tammie Malek, 46, and Amy Thorn, 56, both of Toms River — were also charged with hindering the apprehension of another after authorities said they gave false information about Smith’s whereabouts. Both were arrested at their Toms River home and remain in the Ocean County Jail.

Court records show Smith has 11 pages of prior offenses on the New Jersey Courts website. Recent charges include hindering by giving false information in May 2025 and possession of drug paraphernalia in March 2025.

Past charges include leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage (July 16, 2024), failure to report an accident (August 6, 2024), multiple counts of driving after license suspension or revocation between 2006 and 2007, operating a motor vehicle during suspension (May 27, 2016), criminal mischief (2007), breach of peace (2008), multiple hindering charges, and simple assault dating back to the late 1990s. He also received two DUIs in July 2000.

Officers said Smith showed signs of impairment at the scene. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. A court-authorized blood draw later showed his blood alcohol concentration was .151 — nearly twice the legal limit of .08 — and that he had cocaine, fentanyl, and methadone in his system, the prosecutor’s office said.

Smith was charged with vehicular homicide on Aug. 28, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 3 at a home in Toms River by the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Toms River Police Department.

Adams’ sister-in-law, Melanie Steinmetz, said her brother-in-law had decades of experience in construction, from masonry work to skyscrapers in New York City, before joining Earle Asphalt Company in Lakewood.

“Allen had his safety gear on and a flashlight when he was hit,” Steinmetz said. “The truck came barreling through with its lights off.”

“This is a 50-year-old who should know better,” she added. “If this is not his first offense, we don’t want a plea deal. This was in a work zone — that’s an aggravating factor for a stiffer penalty.”

“The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” the prosecutor’s office said.

