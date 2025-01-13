Two More Plead Guilty For Role In Grisly Toms River Dismemberment: Ocean County Prosecutor

Danielle Bolstad pled guilty to desecration of human remains while Jared Palumbo pled guilty to hindering apprehension on Monday, Jan. 13 and are expected to be sentenced to probation per the terms of a plea agreement, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Investigators said Rollason was killed by 35-year-old Maxwell Johnston of Manchester Township at a home on Ravenwood Drive in Toms River on Wednesday, July 3, Billhimer said. Johnston died by suicide during an hours-long standoff on Friday, July 5, Billhimer said.

While investigating Rollason's death, police discovered several body parts in black bags, Billhimer said. His death was ruled a homicide from several gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma, Billhimer said.

Bolstad and two others assisted Johnson with dismembering Rollason's body while Bolstad, Palumbo and two others assisted Johnston in disposing of the body in Jackson Township, Billhimer said.

Elizabeth Mascarelli, a 29-year-old Seaside Heights resident pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and faces a 25-year sentence while Jared Krysiak, a 34-year-old Brick Township resident pleaded guilty to desecration of human remains and faces eight years in prison.

