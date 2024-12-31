Toms River Woman Identified As Victim Set On Fire In Deadly Brooklyn Subway Attack: Nypd

Debrina Kawam, 57, was named as the victim of the attack on Sunday, Dec. 22, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Daily Voice.

Investigators said a man lit Kawam on fire while she was sleeping on a stopped F train at the Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn just before 7:30 a.m., NBC News reported. While her last known address was on Waterbury Court in Toms River, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Kawam also spent some time in the city's shelter system.

A Guatemalan citizen, 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, was arrested later that day after he was seen on police body camera footage. Subway riders called 911 when they saw him hours later and officers took him into custody.

NYPD didn't share any more information about Kawam with Daily Voice. A vigil was held for her on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Zapeta-Calil was indicted on Friday, Dec. 27 for first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and three counts of second-degree murder, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.

Zapeta-Calil faced up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

