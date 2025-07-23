Fair 78°

Toms River Woman Had Assault Rifle, High Capacity Magazine In Bedroom: Police

A 35-year-old Toms River woman was arrested and hit with numerous weapons charges on Sunday, July 20, authorities said.

Toms River Police

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Toms River Police Department
Sam Barron

At 12:28 p.m., officers responded to Westfield Drive for a report of a disorderly person in possession with a weapon, Toms River police said. Britney Garbinski admitted to being in possession of several weapons and directed officers to them, police said.

The firearms included a handgun stolen from North Carolina, police said. An assault style rifle and several high-capacity magazines were seized from her bedroom, police said.

Garbinski was arrested at the scene and transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police said. She is charged with theft, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of an assault firearm, police said.

