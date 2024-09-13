A Few Clouds 76°

Toms River School's Music Teacher Shared, Received Child Porn: Prosecutors

A Toms River music teacher was accused of sharing child pornography online, authorities said.

Toms River Intermediate South School in Toms River, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Christopher DeCesare, 31, of Matawan, was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced his arrest in a news release on Friday, Sept. 13.

Investigators said DeCesare was distributing child porn to other users through social media and received it on a personal email account. The investigation started in July after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

DeCesare is the music teacher and orchestra director at Toms River Intermediate South School. He was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Anyone with information about DeCesare should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443.

