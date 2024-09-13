Toms River School's Music Teacher Shared, Received Child Porn: Prosecutors

Christopher DeCesare, 31, of Matawan, was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced his arrest in a news release on Friday, Sept. 13.

Investigators said DeCesare was distributing child porn to other users through social media and received it on a personal email account. The investigation started in July after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

DeCesare is the music teacher and orchestra director at Toms River Intermediate South School. He was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Anyone with information about DeCesare should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.