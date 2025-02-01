A Few Clouds 38°

Toms River Mom Of 5, Model Dies After 3-Year Cancer Battle: Remembering Tina Vasile

Tina Vasile, a mother of five from Toms River, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to her obituary on the Ocean County Cremation Service website. She was 45 years old.

 Photo Credit: Tina Vasile Facebook photos
 Photo Credit: Tina Vasile Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Born in Lakewood, Tina was known for her love of life, glamorous style, and deep devotion to her children, her obituary reads. A former model and actress, Tina had a passion for fashion, makeup, and music, never turning down an opportunity for a concert or a night out.

She loved Halloween, horror movies, and anything spooky, and she found joy in traveling, shopping, and thrifting, her obituary continues.

Tina was remembered on a GoFundMe page as a selfless mother, leaving behind five children between ages 12 and 24: Dylan, Devontay, Arianna, Autumn, and Angelo. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Tori. The GoFundMe had raised more than $14,000 as of press time.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

