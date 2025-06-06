Toms River Man Shows Up To House, Stabs Victim During Fight: Prosecutor

Patrick Robertelli was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses, harassment, and stalking, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said on Friday, June 6.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Harding Avenue around 10:45 p.m., where they found Robertelli and a 52-year-old man in a physical fight, authorities said.

As officers broke up the altercation, they discovered the 52-year-old had been stabbed several times. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He was listed in critical but stable condition, Billhimer said.

An investigation revealed that Robertelli had shown up to the home to confront the male victim and a woman who was also at the residence, police said. The fight escalated, and Robertelli allegedly stabbed the man repeatedly.

Investigators also found that Robertelli had sent “multiple threatening text messages” to the woman, authorities said. He was arrested at the scene and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.