Toms River Man Pleads Guilty To Having 1K Files Of Child Porn: Prosecutor

Edward Lynch pleaded guilty to distribution of child sexual abuse material, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Per the terms of a plea agreement, Lynch is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison, Billhimer said.

Law enforcement began investigating Lynch after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he had downloaded images of child sexual abuse material online, Billhimer said.

Detectives seized Lynch’s electronic devices and found more than 1,000 items of child sexual abuse material, Billhimer said. Further investigation determined Lynch distributed more than 1,000 items of child sexual abuse material using sites like Telegram, Session and Wickr Me, Billhimer said.

