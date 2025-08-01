Toms River Man Had Child Porn On USB Drive: Prosecutor

An investigation into Justin Thomas began following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he was uploading images of child sexual abuse material to the internet, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad identified an IP address associated with a Toms River residence as the location from which Thomas was uploading child pornography to the internet, Billhimer said.

A search warrant was executed at Thomas' residence and law enforcement recovered a USB drive that contained several items of child sexual abuse material, Billhimer said. Thomas was taken into custody and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, Billhimer said.

