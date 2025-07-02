Toms River Man Fired Weapon During Deadly Stabbing: Prosecutor

On Friday, May 9 at 7:20 a.m., Toms River police responded to an altercation at a residence on Adams Avenue and found Raniek Mendez, a 34-year-old Brick Township resident with a stab wound to his chest, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Mendez was transported to Community Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Billhimer said. Roderick Seward was also stabbed at the residence and was transported to Ocean University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Billhimer said.

An investigation determined earlier that morning police had responded to the same residence for a fight between Steven McNeill, a 32-year-old Jackson Township resident, and Seward, Billhimer said. McNeill returned to the residence and stabbed both Mendez and Seward, Billhimer said. He was charged with murder and attempted murder, Billhimer said.

Authorities determined Seward fired a gun during the deadly altercation and on Tuesday, July 1, he was charged with multiple weapons offenses, Billhimer said. A quantity of cocaine was also found in his backpack, Billhimer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.