Toms River Drug Raid Nets Four Arrests In Crack Cocaine Ring: Prosecutor

Keith Morse, a 20-year-old Toms River resident, was using a residence on Walnut Street to store and distribute crack cocaine, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Detectives observed Morse meeting with Phillip Tarver, a 41-year-old Toms River resident on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Billhimer said.

Police pulled over Tarver's vehicle on Route 37 and a search of the car turned up crack cocaine, pills and $5300 in currency. Tarver was hit with numerous drug charges including possession and distribution of cocaine, Billhimer said.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, Morse was arrested at his residence and a search turned up cocaine. Dominique Swain, a 28-year-old Toms River resident, was also arrested, Billhimer said. An investigation determined Alexis Johnson, a 27-year-old Lakewood resident was in possession of cocaine and she was pulled over in Seaside Heights and arrested, Billhimer said.

Morse, Swain and Johnson were all hit with numerous possession and distribution of crack cocaine charges, Billhimer said.

