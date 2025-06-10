Toms River Arsonist Admits To Starting Brick Blaze That Injured 3 Firefighters: Prosecutors

Charles Maulbeck pleaded guilty to arson and criminal mischief, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Per the terms of a plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to three years in prison, Billhimer said.

On Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, Brick Township police saw smoke and heavy fire at a home on Falkenberg Road, Billhimer said. Two firefighters were treated and released from a nearby hospital, while a third declined medical attention, Billhimer said.

Investigators said the fire started on the north side of the home's split basement by Maulbeck, who used an open flame on available combustibles, Billhimer said.

A day after the fire, Maulbeck was arrested in Lacey Township after he took a rock and smashed the window of a parked vehicle, Billhimer said. He has been detained since then, Billhimer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.