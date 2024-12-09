Seaside Heights Woman Confesses To Killing Toms River Man In Dismemberment Case: Prosecutors

Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, pleaded guilty on Monday, Dec. 9 to aggravated manslaughter, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. She was previously indicted on Thursday, Oct. 24 for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, hindering apprehension, desecration of human remains, and eight weapons charges.

Mascarelli was among the four people charged in the killing of 56-year-old Kerry Rollason. Danielle Bolstad, 42, of Barnegat; Jared Krysiak, 34, of Brick Township; and Jarred Palumbo, 36, of Manchester, were also indicted for hindering apprehension and desecration/disturbing of human remains.

Maxwell Johnston, 35, of Manchester Township, was originally suspected of killing Rollason in his Ravenwood Drive home on Wednesday, July 3. Johnston had been wanted in the separate killing of 25-year-old Gabriella Caroleo of Seaside Heights on Thursday, June 27.

Investigators later said Mascarelli was responsible for Rollason's death.

"Although Mascarelli was originally facing more significant charges with greater sentencing exposure, this plea agreement has been entered into in the interests of justice and with the approval of the victim’s next of kin," said Billhimer.

Mascarelli was accused of allowing Johnston to stay at the Ravenwood Drive home to hide from police. Johnston died by suicide during an hours-long standoff on Friday, July 5.

Bolstad, Krysiak, and Palumbo left the home when officers arrived. Mascarelli left several hours later and was brought to Community Medical Center to be treated for injuries she suffered in the standoff.

While investigating Caroleo's death, police found evidence of Rollason's killing. Detectives learned more evidence could be at a home on Toms River Road in Jackson Township and a search warrant was executed there on Friday, July 12.

Investigators discovered several body parts in black bags and a hatchet among other evidence of Rollason's killing. Police also searched the Ravenwood Drive home again and found a defaced .22 gun owned by Mascarelli among other evidence that Rollason's killing happened there.

An autopsy of the body parts identified the victim as Rollason. His death was ruled a homicide from several gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma.

Palumbo was arrested on Saturday, July 13, and Bolstad was taken into custody the next day. Mascarelli was arrested after the standoff and Krysiak was considered a fugitive until he was captured in Marlboro on Tuesday, July 16.

Mascarelli, Bolstad, and Krysiak were in the Ocean County Jail as of press time. The charges remained pending against Bolstad, Krysiak, and Palumbo.

Prosecutors were seeking 25 years in state prison for Mascarelli. She would have to serve more than 21 years before being eligible for parole.

Sentencing was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.