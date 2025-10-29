Rain Forces Toms River To Move Trick-or-Treating To November

Due to a forecasted Nor'easter, Toms River Mayor Daniel Rodrick announced trick-or-treating in the township has been moved from Thursday, Oct. 29 to Saturday, Nov. 1.

Traditionally, Toms River and other municipalities in the area, Pine Beach, Beachwood, South Toms River and Island Heights, hold their trick-or-treating a day earlier due to the Toms River Halloween parade, giving kids a second chance to get as much as candy as they can.

The parade, which begins at 7 p.m. and typically draws 20,000 spectators, will still be held on Halloween.

