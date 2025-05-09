Person Fatally Stabbed In Toms River: Prosecutor

The stabbing occurred at 7:20 a.m. on Adams Avenue, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and there is no known danger to the public at this time," Billhimer said.

Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating the stabbing, Billhimer said.

