Ocean County Trio Shot Into Toms River Residence: Prosecutor

On Monday, Jan. 13, at 1:55 a.m., Toms River police responded to Justice Court after three men shot into a residence occupied by an adult and two children, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The three men were later identified as Lyjhahn Cromartie, a 19-year-old Lakehurst resident, Shazir Vallade, a 20-year-old Lakewood resident and Javir Askew-Mayweather, a 21-year-old Manchester resident, Billhimer said.

Askew-Mayweather was arrested in Atlantic City by the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force while Cromartie was arrested by the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Billhimer said. Vallade was arrested at his place of employment in Berkeley Township, Billhimer said.

