No Charges For Driver In Deadly Route 37 Pedestrian Crash: Toms River Police

At 9:02 p.m., a 2021 Honda Civic driven by a Barnegat man was traveling westbound on Route 37, when it hit Jason Matthews, an Island Heights resident, as he was crossing the roadway, Toms River police said.

As a result of the crash, Matthews was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Multiple lanes of Route 37 were shut down for several hours while the investigation was ongoing, police said. No citations have been issued as a result of the crash investigation, police said.

