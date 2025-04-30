The photo of the 32-year-old officer arrested in an off-duty incident over the weekend appeared on the Ocean County Jail site after days of being unavailable.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Sayegh was off-duty when prosecutors say she smashed the front glass door of a home in Berkeley Township, went inside, and then assaulted and threatened two victims inside on Friday night, April 25.

Sayegh also damaged the hood of a vehicle belonging to one of the victims which was parked in the driveway of the home, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. Sayegh was taken into custody at the scene after having resisted efforts to peacefully place her under arrest, the prosecutor said.

Brick Township Municipal Judge Joseph Grisanti told Sayegh during a virtual hearing Tuesday, April 29 that the state had filed a motion for pretrial detention without bail, the Asbury Park Press reports. A follow-up hearing on the detention was scheduled for Friday.

Sayegh faces charges of home invasion burglary, assault, resisting arrest, and more.

