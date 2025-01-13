Missing Toms River Man Found Floating In Water At Park: Prosecutor

At 3:05 p.m., police responded to Shelter Cove Park on a report of a dead body in the water adjacent to the coastal marsh, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The body of Deane Labranche was found floating in the water, Billhimer said. Labranche was removed from the water and transported to Community Medical Center pending a post-mortem examination, Billhimer said.

According to his sister, Brooke Spurlock, Labranche's car was found abandoned at the park with his personal items inside. He had last spoken to someone on Christmas Day.

Thank you to everyone who assisted in searching for him, Spurlock said. "I only wish he knew how many people cared and how his community pulled together in the search for him."

Billhimer said there did not appear to be any foul play involved.

