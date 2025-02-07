MDMA, Cocaine, Guns, Ammo, Shrooms, Weed: Ocean County Drug Dealers Busted, Prosecutors Say

Investigators began surveilling the home of Elijah Metellus, a 20-year-old Beachwood resident, because it was being used to store and distribute cocaine, ecstasy/MDMA, psilocybin, and marijuana, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, detectives observed Dominic McGriff, a 43-year-old Beachwood resident, enter the residence, Billhimer said. McGriff then went to an apartment complex in Toms River, where he engaged in a hand-to-hand drug transaction with Robert Labocetta, a 62-year-old Toms River resident, Billhimer said.

Labocetta was pulled over by police, who discovered cocaine in his possession, Billhimer said. McGriff was pulled over on Route 37 in Island Heights and was in possession of approximately three grams of cocaine, Billhimer said. Detectives further found eight ounces of cocaine in his car, Billhimer said.

Following the traffic stops, the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team executed a court-authorized search warrant on the Metellus' residence on Wave Street. Detectives seized approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, 192 grams of psilocybin, eight grams of cocaine, a quantity of ecstasy/MDMA pills, drug paraphernalia,, a 9mm handgun, and $13,000 in cash.

Metellus was hit with numerous drugs and weapons charges and transported to Ocean County Jail, where he is being held pending a detention hearing, Billhimer said.

McGriff was hit with several drug charges including possession and intent to distribute cocaine and was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is being held pending a detention hearing, Billhimer said.

Labocetta was charged with possession of cocaine, Billhimer said. Labocetta was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he was released with a summons, Billhimer sai.

