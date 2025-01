Police said the outage happened along the Route 37 corridor, leaving multiple traffic signals, homes, and businesses without power. JCP&L crews worked to service to the area, officials said.

Toms River schools announced a 90-minute delayed opening for Tiers 2, 3, and 4 schools, citing the significant power disruption.

Updates on restoration efforts and traffic conditions are expected throughout the day.

