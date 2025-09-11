At 1:35 a.m., Lakewood police responded to Cedar Bridge Avenue near the Garden State Parkway after a truck struck overhead utility wires, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

While on scene, officers discovered a heavily damaged 2015 Nissan Altima overturned in a drainage ditch, adjacent to Cedar Bridge Avenue, Billhimer said. Martine Taylor, the driver, and Christine Kroliczak, his 52-year-old female passenger were entrapped in the vehicle, Billhimer said.

Taylor was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital while Kroliczak was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said.

An investigation by law enforcement revealed the Altima had been traveling westbound on Cedar Bridge Avenue prior to the crash, Billhimer said. The vehicle crossed the double yellow centerline before exiting the roadway, going airborne and clearing a guardrail, traveling 189 feet, Billhimer said.

While airborne, the car struck a utility pole, Billhimer said. The vehicle briefly made contact with the ground before becoming airborne, striking a tree, before coming to a rest upside down on the drainage ditch, Billhimer said.

Taylor's license was suspended at the time of the crash, Billhimer said. Laboratory results of Taylor’s blood draw, received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, revealed that Taylor’s Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was .182 at the time his blood was drawn, Billhimer said, well over the legal limit of .08. Taylor was traveling between 94 and 98 miles per hour just before the crash, with no evidence of braking, Billhimer said. The speed limit was 50 mph, Billhimer said.

He is charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide, Billhimer said.

