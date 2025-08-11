Man Wanted For Stabbing Healthcare Worker In Toms River Busted After Foot Pursuit: Police

At 2:56 p.m., officers received a tip of Christopher Therien’s location, Stafford Township police said.

Officers responded to 25 Route 9 South in Manahawkin and spotted Therien, police said. Officers were able to confirm his identity through his tattoos after he provided them with false information, police said.

Therien fled on foot but was swiftly apprehended, even as he tried to resist officers, police said.

A search led to the recovery of two firearms, ammunition and a knife, authorities said.

Therien was charged with multiple weapons offenses, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice, police said.

