A review of messages between Julianna Goldstein, 20, and Logan Oliviera, 23, revealed Oliveira instructed Goldstein to touch a juvenile in an inappropriate manner and send photos of it to him, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

A review of various messages between the two revealed that Goldstein was sending nude photos of juveniles to Oliveira, Billhimer added.

The case began with a cyber-tip to the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, when they were advised of a user uploading child porn to multiple platforms.

Investigators from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad traced the upload activity to a Toms River residence tied to Oliveira. A forensic review of his phone messages led authorities to Goldstein.

On Tuesday, April 29, multiple law enforcement agencies — including Homeland Security, the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, and local police — executed search warrants on both suspects’ homes.

“An initial forensic examination of Oliveira’s electronic devices led to the discovery of several items of child pornography,” investigators noted.

Similar material was recovered from Goldstein’s devices.

The two were charged with:

Distribution of child pornography;

Possession of child pornography;

Conspiracy to manufacture child pornography.

Goldstein was also charged with manufacturing child pornography and criminal sexual contact.

Both were arrested without incident and are being held at the Ocean County Jail pending detention hearings.

