Lakewood Duo Captured 14 Years After Toms River Killing To Remain In Jail, Prosecutors Say

Judges ordered 36-year-old Maurice Cole and 41-year-old Jerron Evans to remain detained pending their trials, Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael Nolan Jr. said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The duo was accused of taking part in the killing of 22-year-old Rondell Proctor, who was originally from Arkansas. Toms River police responded to the shooting at the Winteringham Village Apartments on Route 166 at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2010.

Officers found Proctor with several gunshot wounds, including one to his face. He was rushed to Community Medical Center and pronounced dead at the Toms River hospital.

The case went cold for several years but investigators eventually had some breaks.

"Continuing investigation and testing of evidential items unavailable at the time of the original investigation resulted in the filing of these charges against Cole and Evans," Nolan said in a release announcing their arrests.

The men were taken into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 3 by a joint task force that included detectives from multiple agencies and the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team. The two were held at the Ocean County Jail.

The FBI assisted Ocean County authorities in the investigation, along with two Florida law enforcement agencies: the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department and the Kissimmee Police Department.

