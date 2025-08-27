'Green Bean': Illegal Marijuana Delivery Service Gets 6 Arrested, Ocean County Prosecutor Says

A storefront in Toms River, two residences in Waretown and a residence in Jackson were used to distribute marijuana as part of a delivery service called "The Green Bean," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Last month, detectives established surveillance on the storefront on Route 9 in Toms River, Billhimer said. As the suspects exited the business, they were each taken into custody, Billhimer said.

Detectives executed a search warrant of the four locations and seized 25 pounds of marijuana and THC products, approximately nine ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of psilocybin, and $2,300 in United States currency, Billhimer said.

Arrested were, Glenn Jazikoff, a 41-year-old Jackson resident, Jennifer Jazikoff, a 38-year-old Jackson resident, Debra Lomonico, a 60-year-old Toms River resident, Kristie Lomonico, a 37-year-old Waretown resident, Jessica Rein, a 37-year-old Waretown resident and Michael Fidali, a 38-year-old Waretown resident.

They were all hit with numerous charges possession and distribution charges, Billhimer said.

At the Jackson residence, detectives discovered an unsecured, loaded .45 caliber handgun and narcotics with two minors present at the residence, Billhimer said, leading to additional charges against the Jazikoffs.

