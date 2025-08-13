On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Trooper Anthony Fernandes was traveling westbound on Route 70 when he observed a speeding vehicle near Burns Mill Road in Southampton traveling eastbound, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Fernandes began to conduct a U-turn across Route 70 to perform a motor-vehicle stop, Platkin said.

While executing the U-turn, a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling west, operated by Lando, crashed into the driver’s side of Fernandes’ motorcycle, Platkin said.

Fernandes remained on scene, contacted dispatch and provided medical aid to Lando, Platkin said.

Lando was transported to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, Platkin said. Trooper Fernandes did not sustain significant injuries, Platkin said.

A father and retired system programmer analyst for UPS, Lando — who went by Frankie Fender on Facebook — was remembered as a "sublimely talented" musician. He had recently been playing as the lead and rhythm guitarist in the Hackensack-based band Voice of Doom, and as bassist in the cover bands, Sound Matters, and Dune Lane, his obituary on the Shook Funeral Home website reads.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.