Firefighters Rescue Five Cats From Toms River Mobile Home Fire

Crews from the Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze on Aviary Way around 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, along with units from Silverton, East Dover, and Whitesville Fire Departments, according to Chief Inspector Matthew Janora of the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention.

When firefighters arrived, flames had already spread through the roof of the home. The occupant was not inside at the time, but firefighters learned that five cats remained trapped in the burning structure.

Assistant Chief Hafner (3010) took command of the scene, directing crews to stretch an 1 ¾-inch hose line to attack the flames while a primary search was conducted. Firefighters knocked down the fire within 15 minutes and remained on the scene for about two hours.

All five cats were safely rescued, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention is investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary findings suggest it originated in the kitchen area and is believed to be accidental in nature, according to Inspectors LaVigne and Oeskovic.

For further information, residents can contact Chief Inspector Janora at TRFirePrevention@trfire.org or (732) 240-5153.

