Family Pushes For Harsher Drunk Driving Penalties After Toms River Work Zone Death

On Thursday, July 31, the 50-year-old construction worker from Lumberton was killed in a Toms River work zone after being struck by an alleged drunk driver, according to his family and authorities in Ocean County.

Adams was hit around 1 a.m. on Route 9 near Raymond Avenue, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. He was rushed to Community Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Douglas Smith, 51, of Toms River, showed signs of impairment at the scene and was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, prosecutors said. A hospital blood draw was obtained under a court-authorized warrant, and officials said additional charges may follow. As of press time, Smith had not been booked into the county jail. It was not immediately clear why.

Adams’ sister-in-law, Melanie Steinmetz, said her brother-in-law spent decades in construction — from masonry to skyscrapers in New York City — before joining Earle Asphalt Company in Lakewood.

“Allen had his safety gear on and a flashlight when he was hit,” Steinmetz said. “The truck came barreling through with its lights off.”

Family members say Smith has prior traffic violations, including a 2020 crash and another incident involving meth and paraphernalia.

“This is a 50-year-old who should know better,” Steinmetz said. “If this is not his first offense, we don’t want a plea deal. This was in a work zone — that’s an aggravating factor for a stiffer penalty.”

Under New Jersey law, vehicular homicide is typically a second-degree crime punishable by five to ten years in prison and fines up to $150,000, according to NJDWILegal.com.

But if alcohol or drugs are involved, the charge may rise to a first-degree crime, carrying ten to twenty years in prison and up to $200,000 in fines. Convicted drivers must serve at least one-third of their sentence, or three years, whichever is greater, without parole.

Now Adams’ family is demanding more. They’ve launched the “Justice for Allen – Standing for Safer Roads, Stronger Laws” GoFundMe campaign, calling for:

Double sentences for drivers who kill or injure in work zones.

Triple sentences for repeat impaired drivers who kill in work zones.

An end to plea deals that let repeat offenders walk away with light punishment.

“He was building safer roads. An impaired driver took his life,” the fundraiser reads.

The campaign will support Adams’ wife Melissa, their children, and grandson Al “Tr3s” Elk III — who has lived with them since age two — while also funding awareness campaigns and a memorial bench.

"Allen’s life was defined by passion and presence," his obituary reads. "Whether it was riding his Harley, coaching his kids’ sports teams, or spending weekends camping with family, he poured his heart into every moment. His family was his top priority, and he made sure they always knew it. Allen’s kindness, strength, and humor left a mark on everyone who knew him."

Steinmetz, a critical care nurse of 18 years, said the mission goes far beyond her own family.

“We’re not just doing this for Allen,” she said. “We’re doing this for the rest of the crew out here. It’s a very dangerous job, and there need to be stricter penalties for people who drive drunk and take lives.”

Click here to view the campaign.

